GOP delegates gather at Grand Wayne

The four candidates for the Republican nomination for Indiana attorney general campaigned Thursday in Fort Wayne minutes before the state GOP's virtual convention in Indianapolis.

They attended a caucus of more than 90 delegates from Allen County who gathered at Grand Wayne Center to watch the broadcast of the convention. Local GOP Chairman Steve Shine said it was the largest in-person assembly of delegates in Indiana and “the scene of all the action.”

Three of the rivals for the attorney general nomination – Nate Harper, Todd Rokita and John Westercamp – spoke for two minutes each to the socially distanced delegates, few of whom wore masks to guard against the possible spread of the coronavirus.

After introducing himself, incumbent Curtis Hill said he would give his time to “one of your own to speak for me on my behalf.”

His representative was Cathie Humbarger, executive director of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, which opposes abortion rights. Humbarger said Hill “is the first and only attorney general who's fought for pro-life causes and pro-life legislation all the way to the Supreme Court and won. And Curtis has assured that no longer will aborted babies be discarded in the trash here in the state of Indiana.”

Hill “is good for the Second Amendment, he has fought against federal government overreach, and he has fought for religious freedom,” she said.

Hill, a former Elkhart County prosecutor, returned to work this week after a 30-day suspension of his law license. The Indiana Supreme Court ruled in May that he had committed misdemeanor battery against four women during a party in 2018.

Rokita rehashed the Supreme Court's findings.

“And it wasn't just one night of bad judgment, it's a long pattern of inappropriate behavior that makes him unelectable this fall,” Rokita said without elaborating.

“We deserve to give November voters better, and we can. ... November voters know and trust me,” said Rokita, a former four-term congressman and former two-term Indiana secretary of state from Brownsburg.

He said he has a “100% pro-life” voting record and an “A rating” from the NRA.

Harter said that as Decatur County's prosecutor he has experience “running an office of lawyers who go to court to fight on behalf of Hoosiers, to protect and to serve them.”

The attorney general's office “is critical for protecting our Second Amendment rights, our right to life,” he said.

Westercamp, an attorney from Zionsville, said he is running “to make the office more efficient, more effective and more transparent.”

He said he would “fight for lives” and “fight against government overreach.” He said he has witnessed “the big foot of government that stifles entrepreneurial creativity.”

None of the candidates mentioned racial injustice or the use of excessive force by police. Those issues have sparked global protests since the May 25 choking death of George Floyd while the black man was being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Each of the attorney general candidates recorded a five-minute message that was played during the 90-minute state convention broadcast. The only other office up for nomination this year is lieutenant governor, with Republican incumbent Suzanne Crouch running unopposed.

Delegates typically vote for candidates during a state convention, with results announced the same day.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's nearly 1,800 GOP delegates will receive their ballots in the mail and have until July 9 to return them to tabulators.

The Republican attorney general nominee will face Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor and state lawmaker, in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Journal Gazette intended to ask Hill why he chose Humbarger to speak on his behalf to the local caucus. After granting an interview to a TV reporter, Hill said he didn't have time to speak with the newspaper because he had to return to the caucus to watch the convention broadcast.

Indiana pandemic guidelines restrict public gatherings to 250 people. The Indiana Republican Party had little information about other gatherings of convention delegates.

Cindy Kirchhofer, the party chair in Marion County, which has the largest number of delegates, said in an email that her organization did not organize a formal event but let townships decide whether to have watch parties.

The Fort Wayne caucus “is validated by the attendance of the four attorney general candidates,” local party leader Shine said in an interview. He called the caucus “the focal point of state Republican politics” for the day.

