State health chief public face of virus fight

INDIANAPOLIS – It's one thing to guide a nervous mother through an unexpected pregnancy or difficult delivery – Dr. Kristina Box did that with ease for 30 years.

But now she is one of the public faces of Indiana's response to the first major pandemic in 100 years, sitting next to Gov. Eric Holcomb at virtually every briefing.

Box delivers the data, gives advice to Hoosiers on how to navigate the risk and sometimes defends state actions, typically smiling and often with a nod of her bob haircut.

A few times – including when she lost her father in May and when discussing the death toll of COVID-19 – her voice has caught with tears.

She has joked that sometimes she sounds like a nagging mom, but Holcomb disagrees. “You're a good doctor,” he said recently.

Box has managed to avoid protests and threats that some of her counterparts have experienced elsewhere. A review by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press finds at least 27 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 13 states. One of the most recent was in Ohio when Dr. Amy Acton stepped down.

“She is one of the smartest women I've ever met,” said Donetta Gee-Weiler, hospital administrator and chief nurse executive at the Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. “She demands perfection. She pushes everyone to be better. She is not afraid to raise an issue and be heard if she feels something is not right.”

Gee-Weiler has known Box for over 20 years and remembers when Box called to ask about whether she should become Indiana's health commissioner.

“I told her I couldn't think of anyone better,” she said. “I worried for her because I know in government work, you sometimes have to be cautious about how often you raise your voice. My hope was she didn't get frustrated since she always pushed for rapid change, and government moves slowly.”

Box took over the role in 2017, and Gee-Weiler said she adjusted quickly and has excelled during the COVID-19 crisis.

“She is not just a face on television,” she said. “She has been responsive – making herself available to the hospital leaders that needed advice or to share opinions. In the last few years she made sure to visit every county in the state, and that helped her build the relationships she is using now.”

Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, worked closely with Box earlier this year when the state's syringe exchange programs were in peril. Senate Republicans especially were against extending the life of the program.

“One of the things that impressed me was her ability to talk with legislators of varying backgrounds without talking down to them,” he said. “She was very respectful and genuine and informative. I saw her connect with a lot of legislators as a result of her genuine approach.”

Clere describes her performance during the pandemic as fantastic, saying Box has provided a strong, steady voice.

“She has obviously had to navigate some difficult politics, and she has risen to the occasion,” he said. “We are fortunate to have her in the position she's in.”

While no one is protesting Box, she has taken heat for not being more forceful in requiring masks. And she has shielded individual nursing homes from public disclosure of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health declined a request for an interview with Box, but there is still plenty to know about the woman guiding Indiana's health policy.

Box, 62, grew up in Terre Haute and earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and her medical doctorate at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She married her high school sweetheart, David, now a retired ophthalmologist.

Box has been a longtime IU sports fan and loves to attend games. Even back in high school, she was the statistician for the football team, according to old newspaper clippings.

Box and her husband of more than 35 years have four kids – a daughter first, followed by triplets of another girl and two boys.

“She ran the house,” Gee-Weiler said. “She was a role model as a mother. She was stern but fair. I used to giggle when the kids would come into the office and share stories about getting caught and being in trouble.”

Box also has been involved in ongoing surgical medical missions to Haiti and Bolivia for more than a decade, according to her biography.

Professionally, Box has been a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist in Indianapolis for 30 years, starting her career at Community Hospitals of Indianapolis in 1987 as a private practitioner. In 2015, she began serving as the physician lead for Community Health Network's Women's Service Line.

Box has always focused on infant mortality and maternal health, issues she has embraced even more with the state. Under her leadership, the state has seen a reduction in children dying before their first birthday. Last year, a Labor of Love summit drew 1,600 people.

One initiative she helped shepherd was an OB navigator program that provides at-home support for women living in the 20 counties, including Allen, with the highest infant mortality rates. The program follows mother and baby for six months to a year after birth.

Box also last year pushed a pregnancy accommodations bill that sought to improve maternal health, but Republicans in the legislature blocked it.

Gee-Weiler worked beside Box for years at Community but actually met Box when she was a sophomore in college, unexpectedly pregnant at 21. Box was her doctor and eventually delivered all three of her kids.

But she is also a mentor and friend.

“I was trying to figure out how to be a single mom and get through school, and Dr. Box helped me realize my dreams were not over, even if God's plan wasn't my plan,” she said.

After she graduated from nursing school, Box recruited her. And later on, it was Gee-Weiler who recruited Box as a physician partner – working side-by-side on infant mortality.

Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville – a fellow OB-GYN – said Box has the demeanor and sense of obligation to set aside partisanship and do what's best for the people of Indiana.

When describing Box's leadership style, Fleming called it “pleasantly dogmatic.” And she appreciated how Box worked with her on a bill earlier this year, even though Fleming is a Democrat.

Box was asked recently at a briefing when she feels stress and how she copes.

“We are so busy every minute of every day that the hard times for me are driving to work and home from work. That's when I actually have a moment to kind of wind down,” she said. And her go-to therapy is exercising regularly, something she admits she hasn't been great at during the pandemic.

And it turns out even doctors need a push. Gee-Weiler said she noticed early on that Box needed to focus more on herself.

“After the first few weeks, I called to tell her she needed to eat. I could tell she was losing weight,” she said. “If she isn't taking care of herself, you can see it immediately. And if we're not healthy, we're no good to anyone else.”

nkelly@jg.net