Braun legislation would limit qualified immunity for police

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced Tuesday he is introducing legislation that would restrict qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers.

The Reforming Qualified Immunity Act would allow government employees to claim qualified immunity from civil lawsuits only if their allegedly unlawful conduct has previously been authorized or required by federal or state statute or regulation or if a court has found the conduct consistent with the U.S. Constitution and federal laws.

"Without any direction from Congress, our judicial branch has unilaterally created and defined qualified immunity. It’s time Congress does their job to establish a qualified immunity law that defends law enforcement, while protecting the rights of the people," Braun said in a statement.

"To claim qualified immunity under the Reforming Qualified Immunity Act, a government employee such as a police officer would have to prove that there was a statute or court case in the relevant jurisdiction showing his or her conduct was authorized: a meaningful change that will help law enforcement and the citizens they protect," he said.

His office said qualified immunity "has expanded to protect those acting well-outside the law if the allegedly deprived right has not yet been 'clearly established' in the relevant jurisdiction." It cited as examples liability protections for law enforcement officers who assaulted and broke the collarbone of an unarmed and nonviolent woman and who released a police dog on an unarmed person who had surrendered.

Braun's announcement comes as racial injustice and police brutality protests continue around the world after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The unarmed African American man died after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case in which a federal appellate court granted immunity to San Antonio police officers who killed an unarmed man suffering an acute mental-health episode while in his parents' home in 2015. The man's family claimed police had used excessive force by tasing him nine times.

"Due to the judicial branch’s overreach of power, government employees have access to an overly broad qualified immunity defense in which protection is extended to those acting under the color of the law, even when they commit egregious acts which deprive fellow citizens of their constitutional and statutory rights," Braun's office said in announcing his legislation.

Joanna Schwartz, an expert on the doctrine of qualified immunity at the UCLA School of Law, said Braun "has taken an important step toward ending this unjustified and harmful defense."

"Qualified immunity doctrine denies relief to people, even when their constitutional rights have been violated, so long as a prior court decision has not held virtually identical facts to be unconstitutional," Schwartz said in an email. "And the doctrine serves no legitimate purpose. Officers don’t need to be shielded from financial liability because they are virtually always indemnified. And the Fourth Amendment already protects officers who make reasonable mistakes."

Braun's office said his legislation has been endorsed by the conservative or libertarian advocacy groups FreedomWorks, Americans for Prosperity, Justice Action Network, Right on Crime and R Street.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Braun's proposal "sets up a potential collision course" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. McConnell favors a police reform bill that does not address qualified immunity, and Trump opposes revising immunity protections, the Post noted.

Braun told the newspaper that limiting liability protections for police is "something that everybody knows we need to do."

