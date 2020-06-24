Braun bill would limit immunity for officers

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced Tuesday he has introduced legislation that would restrict qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers.

Braun, R-Ind., said his bill might be offered as an amendment to a police reform package the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to consider today.

His proposal, the Reforming Qualified Immunity Act, would allow government employees to claim qualified immunity from civil lawsuits only if their allegedly unlawful conduct has previously been authorized or required by federal or state law or regulation or if a court has found the conduct consistent with the U.S. Constitution and federal laws. The bill would apply to municipal governments as well.

Braun's announcement comes as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue around the world in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The unarmed African American man died after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

“The moral compass, I think, says do something,” Braun said during a media conference call.

He mentioned the recent killings by police of Floyd, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. All the victims were Black.

Floyd's family “should have the ability to, without hurdles and resistance, try to seek fair recompense” for his death, Braun said, adding that his legislation “sets the framework generally that qualified immunity can't be a shield that is impenetrable.”

His bill also “benefits law enforcement in the long run because they are currently being stigmatized that this is rampant across what they do, and that's so far from the truth,” Braun said about the use of excessive or deadly force by police.

Joanna Schwartz, an expert on the judicial doctrine of qualified immunity at UCLA School of Law, said Braun “has taken an important step toward ending this unjustified and harmful defense.”

“Qualified immunity doctrine denies relief to people, even when their constitutional rights have been violated, so long as a prior court decision has not held virtually identical facts to be unconstitutional,” Schwartz said in an email. “And the doctrine serves no legitimate purpose. Officers don't need to be shielded from financial liability because they are virtually always indemnified. And the Fourth Amendment already protects officers who make reasonable mistakes.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case in which a federal appellate court granted immunity to San Antonio police officers who killed an unarmed man suffering an acute mental health episode while in his parents' home in 2015. The man's family contended police had used excessive force by using a Taser stun gun on him nine times.

Braun's office said his legislation has been endorsed by the conservative or libertarian advocacy groups FreedomWorks, Americans for Prosperity, Justice Action Network, Right on Crime and R Street. A spokeswoman for the National Association of Police Organizations said in an email that the group is studying the bill, but she had no further comment.

Braun's challenge is to attract support from his 52 Republican colleagues in the Senate, particularly Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“I'm going to guess in my current conference a third probably do not want to do anything period, a third would like to hear a good idea, and a third feel that we need to do something for the sake of law enforcement and for that individual that is the victim of these events,” Braun said.

He said his bill might be a “landing spot” for Democratic senators who want to limit or eliminate qualified immunity for police. Without his measure, Braun said the police reform package led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., might not receive the 60 votes needed to advance to a final vote.

Braun said Scott told him before the media call that senators should be able to offer amendments to the legislative package, which would tie federal funding for law enforcement agencies to their using body cameras, conducting conflict deescalation training and reporting to the FBI all uses of force resulting in death or serious injury.

“I don't think he told me that unless he has cleared that with the leader,” Braun said.

Democratic senators seek to ban the use of chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants by police. The Republican package would require that no-knock warrants be reported to the Justice Department and deny federal funding eligibility to police agencies that do not prohibit chokeholds except when deadly force is authorized.

