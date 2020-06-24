Court: Constitution protects phone

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman held in contempt of court when she refused to unlock her smartphone for investigators is protected by the U.S. Constitution, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The court reversed the contempt order against Katelin Seo, 29, of Carmel, determining that forcing her to unlock her phone for police would violate the Fifth Amendment, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Seo was charged with harassment and stalking in 2017. Hamilton County authorities wanted the pass code to her iPhone 7. The state argued it had evidence showing that Seo used the phone to talk to the male victim in the case.

Her attorney William Webster, argued that by unlocking her phone for police, she would essentially be helping them build a case against her. The case has since been resolved. Seo is serving a prison sentence in an unrelated case.