Buttigieg hired to teach at Notre Dame this year

SOUTH BEND – The University of Notre Dame has hired former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as a researcher and teacher for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university announced last week that as a faculty fellow in the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study, Buttigieg will work on two research projects: one that explores how to restore trust in political institutions, and another that considers the forces shaping the 2020s.

He joins a group of more than 30 faculty, graduate and undergraduate fellows who will conduct research on the nature of trust, the institute's 2020-2021 research theme, the South Bend Tribune reported.

He also will teach an undergraduate course on the importance of trust in different fields, the university said. The seminar draws on literature, politics, economics and philosophy, with guest experts participating.

BMV to resume late fees this week

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers that late fees will resume Wednesday with the start of July,

Those with expired driver's licenses, permits, state identification cards and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before Wednesday to avoid paying a late fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed before Wednesday.

Administrative penalty fees were waived this year to aid Hoosiers and support the state's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The BMV resumed walk-in service June 15. Hoosiers can complete all transactions in a branch except driving skills exams. Beginning in early July, individuals who had a driving skill exam canceled due to the health emergency will be contacted to reschedule. The BMV anticipates opening new appointments for driving skills exams in late July.

Victory gardens sprouting in state

In the midst of World War II, Americans came together to grow fruits and vegetables in their backyards, forming a network of “victory gardens” that at one point provided as much as 40% of the country's vegetables. Today, thousands of Americans are turning to victory gardens to fight climate change.

Victory gardens are popping up as part of a movement from Green America, an environmentally focused nonprofit.

“It was an incredible household-level movement that just showed that people's individual actions could really come together,” said Jes Walton, food campaigns manager for Green America. “We're trying to make that happen again, but we're doing it for the climate this time.”

Since Green America's campaign began in 2018, at least 75 gardens have been registered in Indiana. And as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Hoosiers at home, the number of registrations has blossomed – 55 new victory gardens were registered this spring, more than tripling the number that existed before February.

Walton said he thinks more people might be gardening during the pandemic because it's a good way to get outside while staying safe and maintaining social distancing.