    Wednesday, July 01, 2020 3:40 pm

    Indiana delays lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars

    Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette

    Indiana won't end its COVID-19 restrictions and move to Stage 5 on July 4, Gov. Eric Holcomb said this afternoon.

    Instead, the governor proposed a "Stage 4.5" to his Back on Track plan -- when some open-air events will be allowed under guidelines but bars, restaurants, event venues and some other indoor gathering spaces will need to continue Stage 4 restrictions.

    The new stage will continue until July 18, the governor said.

    Holcomb said said officials considered the experience of other areas around the country, including neighboring states, which have seen an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations -- as well as "a slight uptick" in Indiana, in pushing the pause button.

