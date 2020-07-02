High court orders review of 2 Indiana abortion-law cases

WASHINGTON -- Just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered lower courts to revisit cases involving Indiana abortion laws previously blocked by courts.

One required a woman to have an ultrasound 18 hours before having an abortion and the other would have made it tougher for girls younger than 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

In their decision Monday, the justices told lower courts how to determine whether a restriction is permissible or puts an unconstitutional obstacle in the way of women who want an abortion.

In Monday's decision, the court ruled that a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates abortion rights the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. The decision divided the court's conservatives and liberals 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his four more liberal colleagues to strike down the law.

It was the first big abortion case of the Trump era and a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that the court's new conservative majority with two members appointed by President Donald Trump would start chipping away at abortion access.