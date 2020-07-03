Fireworks entertainment firm devastated by virus pandemic

The fireworks entertainment company that was to have lit up the night sky over downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday expects its annual revenue to plunge 80% or more this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Totally devastating,” Mike Cartolano, president of Melrose Pyrotechnics, said Thursday during a media conference call.

Cartolano named many Indiana customers that have canceled July Fourth fireworks shows, including municipalities in Fort Wayne, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville and Roanoke.

His family-owned company in LaPorte County also was to have shot off fireworks at the local Three Rivers Festival this month and after 29 home games for the Fort Wayne TinCaps this year. But the pandemic wiped out the annual summer festival and the minor league baseball team's entire season.

Cartolano said his 34-employee venture typically grows to hundreds of workers for the Fourth of July holiday. But Cartolano said he might have to lay off most of his permanent year-round workforce by the end of this month.

“Not only are we not generating enough money to pay back our loans and keep our employees, my company has 1.5 million pounds of explosives to store and insure and maintain without revenue until we get to 2021,” he said.

Cartolano joined Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., on the media call to endorse the RESTART Act introduced in May by Young and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. RESTART stands for Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards A Recovery in Twenty-twenty.

The legislation would create a new pool of six-month forgivable federal loans – Young is hoping for $350 billion – for businesses and nonprofits hit hardest by public-gathering restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. The loans could be used for payroll and fixed operating costs, such as rent.

“When government for public health purposes properly tells people to shelter in place and therefore disrupts economic operations, I think we have a moral obligation to make these businesses whole and to ensure that they can continue to maintain operations on the back end of the pandemic,” Young told reporters. He is a member of Senate committees on commerce and small business.

The RESTART Act contained a loan forgiveness proposal that would have extended the time frame for spending Paycheck Protection Program funds from eight weeks to 24. A similar provision was included in the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in early June.

Cartolano said a Paycheck Protection Program loan obtained by Melrose Pyrotechnics had to be spent in eight weeks and was exhausted June 10.

“The RESTART program would allow us to stay in business for 2020 (and) keep our employees without having revenue for the rest of this year,” he said.

The American Pyrotechnics Association has predicted “an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use” this weekend with the cancellation of so many public fireworks shows. Cartolano said Melrose Pyrotechnics and similar fireworks entertainment companies are regulated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prohibited from selling their products to wholesalers, retailers or consumers.

Cartolano said he expects his company's 2020 revenue to be only 15% to 20% of what it was last year. Independence Day fireworks usually account for three-quarters of annual revenue, Cartolano said, but the number of July Fourth displays that Melrose Pyrotechnics will provide has shrunk from 340 last summer to fewer than 60 this summer.

“We're not trying to profit from the pandemic, we just need help to be here,” Cartolano said about the RESTART Act. “We need help to maintain our explosives so we keep them safe and we keep them secure till next Fourth of July. We just want to be back in the game.”

Young said 40 businesses in Indiana and more than two-dozen national organizations have supported the RESTART Act. Ten senators from both parties have co-sponsored his and Bennet's bill, and Young said companion legislation will be introduced in the House.

The Senate will begin debating the next phase of federal coronavirus aid when it returns to session July 20, Young said, “and I will be pushing very hard for the RESTART Act to be included in any relief package. … The small businesses that form the backbone of our economy are counting on this assistance.”

