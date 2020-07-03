City native has role in Russian bounties story

A Fort Wayne native is at the middle of the uproar over whether a Russian spy agency offered bounties to Taliban-affiliated militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Pulitzer Prize winner Charlie Savage, a 1994 North Side High School grad, is among journalists for the New York Times who have been writing stories since June 26 that President Donald Trump has called “a made up Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party.”

The Times has reported that U.S. officials provided Trump a written briefing in late February about the Russian bounties. The White House contends the intelligence was unverified and that Trump was not briefed.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, attended a White House briefing on the matter Monday.

“The real scandal: We'll likely never know the truth... Because the @nytimes used unconfirmed intel in an ONGOING investigation into targeted killing of American soldiers in order to smear the President. The blood is on their hands,” Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, tweeted the same day.

Savage declined to comment on the tweet by his hometown congressman. The Times issued a statement to The Journal Gazette in defense of its stories.

“Our job is to report issues in the public interest. The public has a right to know if another nation is offering payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, and how the U.S. government is responding,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, vice president of communications for the New York Times Co.

Savage and other Times journalists reported Tuesday that U.S. officials concluded that evidence of “large financial transfers” from Russia's military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked bank account “were most likely part of a bounty program that detainees described during interrogations,” according to three officials who spoke to the reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Banks, a member of the Navy Reserve who served in Afghanistan for several months in 2014 and 2015, tweeted Wednesday that the Times coverage was a “smear hit job” on Trump. On Thursday, he told Fox News Radio, “The New York Times, because of their intense desire to destroy this president, published a factually inaccurate story in their paper simply to attack the president.”

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said Tuesday after a White House briefing that newspapers including the Times and the Washington Post “reported on unverified and inconclusive intelligence as though it had been conclusively determined that Russia paid bounties on U.S. troops.” Young, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted Thursday that he was “disappointed that major news outlets would report on unverified intelligence.”

Staff for Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said he had not been briefed as of Wednesday. He appeared to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

“The reports of targeted killing of Americans by Russia is very disturbing. If true, we must react accordingly,” Braun said in a statement issued Tuesday and again Wednesday. “In the coming days, Congress will be briefed on this situation and I have no doubt that President Trump will continue to hold Russia accountable.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told Capitol Hill reporters that he was among the lawmakers briefed by the White House.

“Nothing in the briefing that we have just received led me to believe it is a hoax. There may be different judgments as to the level of credibility, but there was no assertion that the information we had was a hoax,” Hoyer said Tuesday at a news conference.

He reportedly said lawmakers heard “the White House perspective. What we need to know is the intelligence perspective.”

Savage writes about national security for the Times. He also is the author of books about the national security policymaking of Barack Obama's administration and the expansion of executive powers by George W. Bush's administration.

Savage was an intern reporter for The Journal Gazette for two summers in the 1990s when he was a student at Harvard University. He received the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting for a series of stories published by the Boston Globe about Bush's extensive use of signing statements to nullify portions of new laws.

