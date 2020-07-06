Monday, July 06, 2020 11:20 am
Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers
Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them, Indiana State Police said.
The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man on the city’s south side, state police said. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun that he pointed at an officer.
Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
State police investigators determined Warner had been holding a BB gun that did not have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm, said Sgt. John Bowling, a state police spokesman.
Investigators will review body camera video from the officers involve and complete a report on the shooting for review by the Delaware County prosecutor’s office, he said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story