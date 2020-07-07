Civil rights activist tells of attack at lake

INDIANAPOLIS – A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation. He said that he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker's hometown of Bloomington.

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded and are investigating, said Capt. Jet Quillen.

A final report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, Quillen said, providing no other details.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

In his Facebook post, Booker said that he apologized after the men told him they were trespassing, but that five white men then attacked him. Booker wrote that the men threatened to break his arms and said, “Get a noose,” while telling his friends to leave the area. He also said one of the men had a hat with a Confederate flag on it and that the men made statements about “white power.”

One video clip that he posted shows a white man holding Booker up against a tree. Another depicts a different man calling someone off-camera a “nappy headed (expletive).” In another, the same man yells, “You invaded us!” and calls someone in Booker's group a “stupid (expletive) liberal (expletive).”

Booker said that he suffered a minor concussion, cuts, bruises and had patches of his hair pulled out.