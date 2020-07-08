Emergency loans flowed locally

About 200 businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations in northeast Indiana received federal loans for at least $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration released data this week providing the name, address, participating lender and number of jobs retained for each borrower of $150,000 or more.

Loan amounts are not specified but reported in broad ranges.

Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program in March to help employers with 500 or fewer workers meet payroll and operating expenses as states restricted commercial activities in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The low-interest loans are forgiven if recipients follow rules on how and when the money is spent.

Recipients of loans for between $5 million and $10 million in Fort Wayne, and the number of jobs retained, included Ash Brokerage, 429 jobs; BRC Rubber and Plastics, 500; Ducharme, McMillen & Associates, 459; Fox Contractors, 215; Kelley Automotive Group, 416; Leaders Staffing, 500; Orthopaedics Northeast, 250; Pro Resources, 500; Rea Magnet Wire, 498; the University of Saint Francis, 468; and Weigand Construction, 250.

Area recipients of loans for between $5 million and $10 million included Ashley Industrial Molding, Ashley, 427 jobs; Maple Leaf Farms, Leesburg, 250; Novae, Markle, jobs retained unreported; Poly-Wood, Syracuse, 500; Porter, Decatur, jobs retained unreported; and Smith Brothers of Berne, jobs retained unreported.

The borrowers that did not report the number of jobs retained arranged their loans through First Merchants Bank. The Muncie-based bank did not report those numbers for many of the loans it arranged through the Paycheck Protection Act.

Recipients of loans for between $2 million and $5 million in Fort Wayne included Brooks Construction, Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, Canterbury School, Circle Logistics, Community Action of Northeast Indiana, Deister Machine, Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Fort Wayne Orthopaedics, Gladieux Trading and Marketing, Hallmark Home Mortgage, Indiana Lubricants, Lassus Brothers Oil, Lutheran Homes, Master Spas, Neff Group Distributors, Ottenweller, PHD, Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Press Seal, Primco, Professional Emergency Physicians, Pyromation, Riverside Mfg., Rosema, St. Anne Home of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and Valbruna Stainless.

New Haven businesses that received loans for between $2 million and $5 million were Hall Drive-Ins and Vomac Truck Sales & Service.

Other area recipients of loans for between $2 million and $5 million included 80/20, Columbia City; AAA Sales & Engineering, Angola; Adventure Homes, Garrett; Auburn Gear, Auburn; Cardinal Center, Warsaw; Creative Liquid Coatings, Kendallville; Decatur Truck & Tractor, Decatur; Exo-s, Howe; Flexaust, Warsaw; Grace College, Winona Lake; Huntington University, Huntington; MetalX, Waterloo; Micropulse, Columbia City; New Dalton Holdings, Warsaw; Northeastern Center, Kendallville; Pathfinder Services, Huntington; Pine Manor, Orland; Precision Medical Technologies, Warsaw; sa.global, Waterloo; TTG Equipment, Bluffton; Vestil Manufacturing, Angola; and Wildman Business Group, Warsaw.

Most of the borrowers that received between $2 million and $5 million reported retaining between 82 and 500 jobs. Some reported zero jobs retained or did not identify a number.

Ashley Harrington, federal advocacy director and senior counsel for the Center for Responsible Lending, said the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program favored larger employers over “the mom-and-pop shop,” in part, because loans were capped at 2.5 times average monthly payroll.

The larger the payroll, the larger the loan.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Center for Responsible Lending is a research and policy organization that advocates for eliminating abusive financial practices.

The federal data release “confirms issues that we saw in the program all along: that it really privileged some of the wealthier and more resourced businesses to the extent that access for really small businesses and businesses owned by people of color just wasn't there,” Harrington said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Few of the borrowers in northeast Indiana that received at least $2 million reported ownership race or gender.

Nearly all that did identified as white and/or male. Huntington University reported as a white female; its president is a woman.

Harrington said that “there is still much more relief needed that is really targeted to the really small businesses – 10 or fewer employees, businesses owned by people of color, businesses in low- and moderate- income communities, and low- and moderate-income owners – than what we have seen so far,” she said.

Congress should consider helping smaller employers through direct federal grants, especially now that states suffering surges in coronavirus cases are placing new restrictions on public gatherings and commercial activities, Harrington said.

