Limit on extending voting faces suit

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open past the state's 6 p.m. closing time because of Election Day troubles, a voting rights group argued in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The law passed by Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board, which oversees voting matters, from requesting court orders to extend voting hours.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Indianapolis on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages during the November 2018 elections in Johnson, Porter and Monroe counties. It argues that the state law wrongly thwarts efforts by voters and political parties to protect the right to vote.

“Shutting the courthouse doors to voters and erecting a multi-step process to obtain an extension of polling-place hours to correct irregularities places a severe and unconstitutional burden on all Indiana voters,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks that a judge issue an order before this November's election blocking the state law from being enforced.