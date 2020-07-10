Banks adamant that reopening of schools essential to recovery

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Thursday that reopening schools and child care centers “is the most important conversation that we have to have in America today.”

Banks, R-3rd, said the resumption of classroom instruction and child care this fall is vital for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“So many businesses in our district are dependent upon parents going to work during the day while kids are being taken care of whether in school or a child care. And we have to get that piece figured out before we can get America back on track and get our economy healthy and stable again,” Banks said during a teleconference hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

He said he favors federal relief for schools that reopen for in-person instruction after being closed since March because of the pandemic.

“And I think we're going to get to that point where we have to do that,” Banks said about a congressional aid package.

He did not say much money the government should spend to help schools.

The American Federation of Teachers said last month that schools collectively need $116.5 billion – or $1.2 million for each school on average – for such safeguards as personal protective equipment, a reduction in class sizes for social distancing, cleaning supplies and medical staff.

Democrats in the Senate have proposed spending $175 billion on aid.

Banks introduced legislation in June that would halt federal funding for schools that fail to reopen their buildings for instruction by Sept. 8. The Bipartisan Policy Center failed to read a question submitted by The Journal Gazette asking Banks why he seeks to punish state and local officials for decisions based on severity of the coronavirus outbreak in their jurisdictions.

Banks said later in a statement to the newspaper: “I'm glad most schools in Indiana are finding ways to reopen – I had no doubt that they would. I'm concerned about school districts that are not reopening.

“Why should Hoosiers subsidize those districts with federal dollars if they're not open?”

Banks was joined for the teleconference by Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Florida and business leaders from Florida and Indiana, including Bill Konyha, president of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, based in Fort Wayne, and Rob Parker, president of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw.

Part of their hourlong discussion concerned the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to employers that retain their workforces during the pandemic.

The Journal Gazette asked why loans were approved for applicants that reported zero jobs retained or failed to report any number to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the program.

“Part of our oversight role in Congress is to make sure that the PPP program works well, that the dollars are going to the right businesses, that these dollars are not being abused,” Banks said, adding that he wants to discuss with Soto “further down the road of how we can provide greater oversight to the program.”

“That being said, I've heard so many overwhelming success stories of PPP,” Banks said. “I want to stress that the program has been fundamentally important to keeping our economy afloat during a very difficult time,” he said.

Banks said business owners have told him that the program, which has provided $521 billion in loans nationwide, “has kept them alive. It was necessary.”

The program requires that at least 60% of funds be used for payroll, Soto noted.

“So if you leave that blank, then that Paycheck Protection loan won't be forgiven, it will be converted to a 5-year loan. ... Certainly we need to be flexible, but if they left that blank, they should have an opportunity to correct that,” he said.

Borrowers will get that chance, according to a spokeswoman for the Indiana district office of the SBA.

“A business did not necessarily have to provide the number of employees to get its loan, though that information was asked for on the application,” Laura Schafsnitz said in an email. “The business will have to provide that data to receive forgiveness because the business will have to show its lender how many employees it has and how much it paid them.”

The financial news website MarketWatch reported Thursday that its analysis of loan data released this week showed more than 554,000 borrowers reported retaining zero jobs.

