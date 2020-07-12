Indiana reports 560 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 51,612 since the coronavirus pandemic began. State officials said 2,567 people have died. Health officials say there are another 193 probable deaths for which there isn’t a positive test on record.

More than 560,000 tests have been conducted in Indiana. Of the roughly 6,500 tests reported Sunday, about 9% were positive.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.