9-year-old dies after swimming in northwestern Indiana lake
Associated Press
PORTAGE, Ind. – A 9-year-old girl has died after she went missing while swimming in a northwestern Indiana lake, according to police.
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, where the girl began struggling in the water near a swim platform, state Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie said. Lifeguards immediately began a search but the girl was found about a half hour later by a firefighter in about 15 feet of water.
The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other information about the girl was immediately released.
