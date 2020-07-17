Braun against 2nd stimulus in next aid bill

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said Thursday he opposes extending a $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits and sending a second round of $1,200 economic stimulus payments to Americans.

Those are among proposals being considered when Congress reconvenes next week to work on its next coronavirus relief package. Lawmakers also will consider sending more aid to schools, health care providers and businesses and establishing liability protections against virus-related lawsuits.

“We're going to have a hundred different opinions when we get back” from a two-week recess, said Braun, R-Ind., during an interview outside the TV studios of WPTA.

Enhanced jobless benefits that began in April through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act will expire July 31 unless Congress agrees to continue them. More than 32 million people received benefits at the end of June, compared with 1.6 million people a year earlier.

The increase in unemployment compensation “has impacted some businesses from getting their employees back,” Braun said.

“That's going to be a counterincentive for many that need to get back to work,” he said about the increase. “Because you are not going to get the economy back if you've got people parked on unemployment.”

However, a recent report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago found that people receiving unemployment benefits search for work “more than twice as intensely as those who have exhausted their benefits.”

The CARES Act sent a stimulus check for $1,200 to every adult earning less than $99,000 a year. Lawmakers have been discussing another round of payments for up to the same amount.

“I'm against that unless we'd find that the economy is really stuttering here over the next few weeks. I don't think that's going to be the case,” Braun said.

If Congress were to approve more payments, Braun said he doesn't think they will be “at the level they were before.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly has suggested a one-time payment for people earning less than $40,000 a year.

Braun said he wants the next relief package – likely to top $1 trillion – to help employers that failed to qualify for forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program of the CARES Act.

“There are some people we missed completely. I'm going to be for trying to find them,” he said.

The Jasper resident mentioned as an example Holiday World, a theme park in southwest Indiana that he said received no federal assistance but is losing money because of state restrictions on admissions capacity.

Braun said Congress also should support rural hospitals. They have smaller profit margins than larger, urban and suburban hospitals, he said, and were “struggling more” when elective surgeries were temporarily prohibited by the state.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Senate Republicans will propose giving between $50 billion and $100 billion in aid to elementary and secondary schools. Yet President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have threatened to withhold federal funds from school districts that do not reopen their buildings for in-person instruction.

Whether schools choose to provide instruction in buildings or online during the pandemic should not be a condition of their funding, Braun said.

“I don't like mandates of any sort, even when they might benefit my point of view. ... I don't even like state mandates, because I think that's the heavy hand of larger, more centralized government taking over what I think needs to be done more in the trenches,” he said.

A coronavirus liability shield for businesses “would have to be in play” in the next relief package, the second-year senator said.

“Republicans are very concerned about any of these frivolous lawsuits that might crop up” from employees and customers infected at places of business, Braun said.

