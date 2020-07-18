Immigrants vary on education

A wide education gap exists among immigrants living in Indiana.

The American Immigration Council reported this week that 35% of the state's foreign-born residents have college degrees, compared with 27% of native-born Hoosiers. But 28% of immigrants lack high school diplomas, compared with only 10% of natives.

The percentages of immigrants with high school diplomas or some college were much smaller than for U.S.-born residents. The American Immigration Council, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., compiled the figures from 2018 census data.

Only 13 states and the District of Columbia have larger shares of immigrants with college degrees than Indiana, yet only 17 states have larger percentages of immigrants who have not completed high school.

Nationwide figures are not far off Indiana's: 32% of U.S. immigrants have college degrees, compared with 33% of natives, and 27% lack high school diplomas, compared with 8% of natives.

Indiana was home to 354,348 foreign-born residents in 2018, or 5% of the state's population.

“Most of the immigrants coming here have already completed their formal education before arriving. They are going where the jobs are that match their level of education. That doesn't mean states can't work to diversify their economies or foster adult education, but different groups of immigrants are going where the jobs are,” Walter Ewing, an editor and writer for the American Immigration Council, said in an email response to questions.

In 2018, immigrants filled 14% of Indiana jobs in life, physical and social sciences, 13% in computer and mathematical fields and 12% in architecture and engineering, the council found. Manufacturing was the industry with by far the largest number of immigrant workers – more than 71,000 – followed in order by educational services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, and retail trade.

“Given that relatively few native-born workers lack a high-school diploma, a sizable share of the state's less-skilled jobs are being filled by those immigrants who didn't go to high school,” Ewing said.

Steve Corona, a member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board and executive director of Latinos Count, sees a generational divide in the education-level extremes among immigrants.

“Mom and/or Dad brought the kids here from what was not a very good place – in almost every situation a very low academic attainment,” Corona said in a telephone interview.

“The education level (adults) brought into this country is probably going to be it for them,” he said. “They're going to work as hard as they can, demonstrate as strong a work ethic as possible and stay in that cash economy if they're undocumented.”

But their children in many cases “work their ass off” in school, Corona said. More than a dozen children of immigrants finished among the top 10 students in the graduating classes at FWCS' five high schools this year, he said.

For those students who fear they cannot afford college, “We try to provide that hope and inspiration and the thought that they should not give up,” Corona said.

Other findings in the American Immigration Council's report included:

• 82% of immigrant residents of Indiana reported speaking English “well” or “very well,” compared with 74% of immigrants nationwide.

• Undocumented immigrants accounted for 29% of Indiana's immigrant population in 2016, or 100,000 residents, compared with 24% of immigrants nationwide.

• In 2019, Indiana was home to 8,940 immigrants protected from deportation by the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

• Immigrants accounted for 7% of the Hoosier labor force and 7% of self-employed residents, and they paid $1 billion in state and local taxes and $1.9 billion in federal taxes in 2018.

“Our aim is to disseminate information that is as accurate as possible about the broad range of contributions immigrants make to communities in Indiana,” Ewing said. “Accurate data is essential if local officials are to craft effective policies that serve the needs and interests of community members. Moreover, accurate information helps native-born members of the community to better understand the important roles that newcomers play as neighbors, business owners, taxpayers, and workers.”

The council says on its website it “works to advance positive public attitudes and create a more welcoming America – one that provides a fair process for immigrants and adopts immigration laws and policies that take into account the needs of the U.S. economy.”

bfrancisco@jg.net