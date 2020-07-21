Lake County, Fishers adopt mask mandate

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Officials in Indiana’s second-largest county and one of the largest Indianapolis suburbs have adopted face mask mandates for residents and businesses in an attempt to slow the novel coronavirus spread.

The mandates throughout Lake County took effect Monday, while the order for Fishers will take effect Friday.

Those areas join a growing lists of cities and counties across the state imposing such mask requirements. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to issue a statewide mandate even while encouraging face masks, as the state has seen recent growth in the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Lake County's health department issued the requirement for mouth and nose face covering inside a businesses or other public places where people cannot maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Mask requirements have been issued for the cities of Indianapolis, Evansville and West Lafayette, along with LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana and Monroe County, which includes Bloomington and Indiana University’s main campus.