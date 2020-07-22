Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:00 am
Indiana sees spike in deaths; 20 reported
The Journal Gazette
Indiana saw 734 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday – with 20 new deaths.
The number of new cases has exploded in the last 10 days, while deaths remained in single digits. So the 20 new deaths is the most in recent weeks.
In Allen County, 33 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,204 cases and 139 deaths Tuesday.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story