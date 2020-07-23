Young targets unemployment updates in bill

U.S. Sen. Todd Young has introduced legislation that would require states to be able to handle sharp increases in claims for unemployment benefits.

The staff for Young, R-Ind., said Wednesday he will try to have that proposal and another one establishing a new federal loan program included in the next coronavirus relief package being negotiated by congressional leaders and the White House.

The Unemployment Insurance Systems Modernization Act would mandate that every state be capable of processing surges in claims of 20 times their volume in January of this year. Indiana's jobless rate jumped from 3.1% in January to 17.5% in April as Gov. Eric Holcomb placed restrictions on commercial activities and public gatherings to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The legislation would authorize the expenditure of $3 billion for the Labor Department to assist states in updating their unemployment insurance systems.

The Economic Policy Institute estimated in late April that nearly 8 million Americans had been unable to complete the process of filing claims for unemployment benefits over a four-week period. More than 50 million Americans – including about 900,000 Hoosiers – have filed initial unemployment claims since the coronavirus began shutting down many businesses in March, according to federal and state data.

Young's legislation would require state unemployment insurance systems to more rapidly adjust wage replacement levels and jobless compensation, automate certain processes now done manually, and cross-match claimants against databases to detect and prevent fraudulent claims.

“Millions of Americans have filed claims for unemployment insurance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the age and rigidity of state UI systems, it took many states at least a month to update their systems and process unemployment benefits,” Young said Tuesday in a statement. “It's time to upgrade these decades-old UI systems to quickly process these benefits, allow for more flexible responses to emergencies, and enable the data-sharing needed to reduce fraud in the UI program.”

Young is joined on the legislation by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who said in a statement that “too many unemployment insurance systems are old and out of date.”

Young's staff said he also is trying to include his RESTART Act in the next coronavirus relief bill. The RESTART Act – for Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards A Recovery in Twenty-twenty – would establish a federal loan program for employers hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Loans would cover six months of payroll, employee benefits and fixed operating expenses, with a seven-year payback period and a share of loans forgiven based on revenue loss during the pandemic.

