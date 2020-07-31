The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Friday, July 31, 2020 12:20 pm

    Indiana father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan

     

    Associated Press

    ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children.

    Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, police said in a news release.

    The man’s two children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away by an undertow. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

    He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend.

    A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.

