Indiana Air National Guard chief appointed

The Indiana National Guard announced Friday the promotion of Fort Wayne resident Kevin Doyle from colonel to brigadier general and his appointment as chief of staff for the state's Air National Guard.

Doyle will coordinate functions of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute and the airmen at Indiana National Guard headquarters in Indianapolis. Working primarily at the headquarters, he also will coordinate functions between the Air and Army National Guards.

“To be able to work on behalf of the two wings and the airmen of the Joint Forces Air Component is something I am excited to dive in to,” he said in a news release.

“Additionally, working with our Army National Guard leadership is what I am most excited about, and moving toward a more joint Indiana National Guard will only improve our ability to support our Hoosier citizens when they need us the most.”

Doyle, who grew up in Oldenburg in southeast Indiana, has commanded the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing southwest of Toledo since 2016.

He previously served at the local 122nd Fighter Wing, where he had been chief of safety, commander of the 163rd Fighter Squadron, director of operations for the squadron and operations support flight commander for the fighter wing.

Doyle is a command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours in F-4, A-10 and F-16 aircraft and has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal and Aerial Achievement Medal.

“The Indiana National Guard must remain ready, relevant and reliable, and I believe Kevin exemplifies qualities we need in all our soldiers and airmen; selfless, resilient, empathetic and dedicated,” Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana's adjutant general, said in the release.

Doyle enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1983 and has spent 24 years of his 37-year military career in the Indiana National Guard. He earned an associate degree in aviation flight technology from Vincennes University and a bachelor's degree in aerospace technology and aviation administration from Indiana State University.