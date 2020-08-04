Indy sets up virtual meetings over public safety

Indianapolis residents will have an opportunity to give input on public safety during the first in a series of meetings. The virtual meeting was announced Monday and will be held Thursday.

It follows an online survey about public safety in Indianapolis, according to the city.

The survey was launched last month and is one component of a partnership between the city and the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab.

Several city council members will host Thursday's meeting, which will allow for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other sessions will be announced later.

“We continue to listen to our residents on how they perceive public safety throughout their communities and the changes they are expecting,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release

Low attendance seen at funerals

Indiana funeral directors say they are seeing low attendance at services due to coronavirus concerns even after the state lifted a rule that limited the number of people allowed to attend funerals.

The order, which took effect in March, allowed only 10 people at each service. But the state dismissed the ban in May when houses of worship were allowed to reopen, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Bishop Donald Alford, director and founder of Alford's Mortuary, said many people are still apparently uncomfortable with going to services.

“There's a difference between people that can attend and people who will attend,” Alford said.

Fisherman's body pulled from lake

The body of a 61-year-old man from Anderson who fell from a boat while fishing has been pulled from a reservoir in eastern Indiana.

State conservation officers and Henry County sheriff's divers recovered Jeff Maxwell's body shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Maxwell and a passenger were on his small pontoon boat earlier Sunday on Westwood Park Reservoir, southwest of New Castle. The passenger told authorities that Maxwell was operating the trolling motor and leaned over the side, causing the boat to tip.

Both people fell into the water. The passenger swam back to the boat.

Authorities received a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. Maxwell's body was located using sonar.