Braun against $1 trillion bill

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun indicated Wednesday that he likely will oppose the next round of federal coronavirus relief if it exceeds $1 trillion as expected.

“You're going to have some Republicans, myself included, that whenever that package is dropped in our lap, it will be the top-line number that probably is going to turn us off on it more so than the content. And I still think it will pass,” Braun, R-Ind., said during a conference call with Indiana news media.

Braun said the legislation should be tailored to aid small businesses and low-wage workers.

He said he'd like to “find a way to do it for a lot less than a trillion bucks, and you'd probably focus it in and do a better job. I'm guessing it will go somewhat above that.”

The Democratic majority in the House proposes spending $3.4 trillion to help employers, workers, schools, health care providers and state and local governments cope with the continuing fallout of the pandemic. The Republican majority in the Senate countered with $1 trillion in assistance but appears willing to go higher, according to media reports on the negotiations.

The next round of funding will add to about $3 trillion in virus relief Congress has authorized since March.

“When you're floating this kind of federal government presence, piling on trillions like that's the new minimum amount you need to do, none of that bodes well for the mid-term and the long term. Sadly, in this place, most things are done only in the short term. And I think we pay a big price for that,” Braun said, an apparent reference to the ballooning federal budget deficit and national debt.

“So no, we can't keep doing that,” said the second-year senator from Jasper. “Hard to say it when you still see some pain and agony from the shutdowns that we've had. But the strong economy, if we get it back in shape, it'll get us back very quickly to where we were before.”

Among sticking points is whether Congress should extend an expired $600 boost in weekly unemployment benefits. Braun and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., recently introduced legislation to let states award either a $200 increase or an amount equal to two-thirds of a worker's wages, with a $500 cap.

Braun said Indiana business owners are telling him “they're competing with the high unemployment payment to get people back to work.”

The relief legislation is being negotiated by the White House and Democratic congressional leaders. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he is “prepared to support” the result even if he has “some problems with certain parts of it.”

Braun said McConnell's position on the legislation “will lose some Republican senators due to how sprawling it is, what the top line is and especially what you end up doing with the enhanced unemployment benefit.”

He predicted Congress will vote on a proposal in the next 10 days. That would require interrupting a summer recess that began last week for the House and is scheduled to start Saturday for the Senate.

“We weigh in, we have our voice, and generally there will be a package given to us, and it's either take it or leave it,” Braun said. “We do not probably do enough debating and amending to maybe massage these packages on the floor.”

Also Wednesday, Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced legislation the would establish a tax credit for small businesses and a tax deduction for individuals to help cover the expense of equipment, software and services necessary for working from home during the pandemic.

