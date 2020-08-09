The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 09, 2020 12:40 pm

    A sticky spill: Semi carrying honey overturns in Indianapolis

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – Crews were cleaning up a sticky mess Sunday after a semi truck carrying honey overturned on an Indianapolis highway ramp.

    The incident happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on the ramp leading from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 65 northbound, according to authorities.

    Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine said the driver wasn’t injured.

    The ramp was expected to be closed for several hours during clean up efforts.

