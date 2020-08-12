Health officials say West Nile virus in Allen, 2 other counties

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mosquitoes in three of Indiana's most populous counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, state health officials said Wednesday in urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from the insect's bites.

As of Aug. 6, mosquitoes in Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties have tested positive for the virus, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

No human cases of West Nile virus disease in Indiana have been detected so far this year, it said.

In 2019, Indiana experienced an outbreak of another mosquito-borne disease, eastern equine encephalomyelitis. This outbreak caused one fatal human case and 14 cases in horses.

“While spending time outside can reduce your risk for COVID-19, it can increase your risk for mosquito-borne diseases,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a news release. “Hoosiers in all parts of the state should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors.”

State health officials recommend the following preventive steps: