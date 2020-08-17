Paycheck plan ends with cash

The federal Paycheck Protection Program has stopped taking loan applications despite having about $135 billion in funds available.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported last week that 5.2 million applications totaling $525 billion have been approved since the low-interest loans became available in early April.

Aug. 8 was the deadline for applications for the $660 billion program, crafted by Congress to help smaller employers retain workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is up to Congress to decide what happens to the remaining funds,” Andrea Roebker, communications director for the SBA's Great Lakes Region, said in an email.

The Paycheck Protection Program ended up approving nearly $9.6 billion in assistance for more than 83,000 employers in Indiana, an average of about $115,000 for each borrower. The total amount of loans to Hoosier businesses and nonprofits has remained about $9.5 billion since mid-May, when the SBA and Treasury Department began stating that updated numbers reflected loan cancellations for “duplicative loans, loans not closed for any reason, and loans that have been paid off.”

Created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the loan fund offers money to employers with 500 or fewer workers. Loans are forgiven if borrowers meet criteria for retaining workers and spending at least 60% of their funds on payroll. The SBA said last week that loan forgiveness applications are now available for lenders to submit.

“Indiana employers that decided they wanted a loan and met the conditions to be eligible should have received one,” Dax Denton, senior vice president for government relations at the Indiana Bankers Association, said in an email.

Denton said demand for the program tapered off after the Treasury Department increased scrutiny and announced it would audit borrowers seeking at least $2 million. He said it was plausible that some employers might have decided against applying after states began relaxing their virus-related restrictions on public gatherings and commercial activities.

Nearly 78,000 employers in Indiana had received loans when applications first ended June 30. Fewer than 5,400 have been approved since Congress and the White House extended the program through the first week of August.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a statement to The Journal Gazette that the program “was very successful, but we know that many PPP-eligible small businesses, and other mid-sized businesses that slipped through cracks, are still struggling to stay open and pay their employees.”

Young called for the $135 billion in unspent funds to be made available for his RESTART Act, which he said “would provide much-needed assistance to the businesses that need it the most.”

Young and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., have introduced legislation that would establish a loan program for employers that have suffered at least a 25% decline in revenue during the pandemic. Loans would cover up to six months of payroll, employee benefits and fixed operating expenses, with a seven-year payback period and a share of loans forgiven based on revenue loss.

Both houses of Congress have begun their August recess without agreeing to a deal that would send more virus aid to Americans. The Senate is scheduled to be on break until Sept. 8, and the House will reconvene for regular business Sept. 14.

bfrancisco@jg.net