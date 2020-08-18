Holcomb to create racial equity office, mandate body cameras for state police

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced steps his administration will take to relieve what he called "stubborn racial disparities that are still with us."

Holcomb, a Republican who seeks re-election Nov. 3, vowed in an online speech from the Statehouse to be a "barrier buster."

He said he will create a Cabinet-level position for a chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer for state government operations. The official will "drive systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace and the services we provide" for racial minorities, he said.

"In short, this Cabinet member will help every state agency raise their game" in employing minorities, Holcomb said.

He said his administration also will "aggressively close education and workforce training gaps" between Blacks and other races. The new secretary of education – an appointed position that next year will replace the elected superintendent of public instruction – "must make it a priority to improve minority to improve minority teacher recruitment and learning gaps to bridge the divide between the haves and the have-nots," he said.

Holcomb announced he will mandate the use of body cameras for "every frontline state trooper" in the Indiana State Policy by next spring.

And he said he will order a third-party review of training and curricula offered by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

"This can confirm good practices, but it can also help us modernize how we train our officers," Holcomb said. "We'll look at areas like use of force, deescalation training and implicit bias training. And I'm committed to working with our legislature to add more civilian representation to the ILEA board itself."

The 17-member board currently has a dozen members who are law enforcement or government officials. Others represent journalism, medicine, education, business and labor.

Holcomb said he wants to increase minority representation among state police officers. Blacks are 9.8% of the state population but just 5.8% of state police officers, he said. Holcomb did say that the share of Blacks in state police graduating classes doubled from 2016 to 2019, from 14% of graduates to 28%.

"So I know this can be done," he said. "I know the momentum can continue."

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus announced last week its justice reform agenda for the 2021 session of the General Assembly. Proposals include police body cameras; bans on chokeholds, no-knock warrants and racial profiling by law enforcement officers; expanded training for police; and external investigations when police shoot unarmed civilians.

Holcomb is being challenged in the general election by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioners.