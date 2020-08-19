Area delegates adapt to virtual event

Missy Cook, Mike Fuller and Xeryus Johnson are helping write – make that Zoom – history.

They are among the delegates from northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District who are participating this week in the first virtual Democratic National Convention.

Rather than gathering in Milwaukee as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, almost 4,800 delegates and other Democratic Party officials from across the nation are meeting online, including through Zoom, a popular videoconferencing platform.

Warsaw resident Cook and Fort Wayne residents Fuller and Johnson are connecting with electronic devices from their homes, they said Tuesday in separate telephone interviews.

“I would say 90% of us have our cameras on, so it feels like we're together,” Fuller said.

Most Americans will see only one or two hours of convention speeches and videos that are televised for each of four nights of the convention. But delegates are linking to special-interest caucus meetings during daytime hours.

Johnson, 20, a political science major at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said he has been juggling meetings on his tablet computer, cellphone and video game console.

“I'll pay attention to, say, the Black Caucus for about five to 10 minutes, then I'll look at the Labor Caucus meeting for about five or 10 minutes, and then I'll look at the Youth Council meeting,” said Johnson, who is Black. “It's just a lot of going back and forth, trying to make sure you capture it all. You take notes. There's a lot going on a lot of the time.”

Cook, 54, a regulatory affairs specialist for orthopedic implant manufacturer DePuy Synthes, said she has joined sessions of the Women's Caucus and the Rural Caucus.

“I don't know if I would have gone to a Rural Caucus in person. ... But by having it all online, I have participated more than I thought I would,” she said. “It's interesting to see all of the people from around the country listen in to these.”

Fuller, who said he is in his 50s, has participated in meetings of the LGBTQ Caucus and the DNC's Small Business Council. He is an openly gay management consultant who owns a travel agency.

He, Cook and Johnson are first-time delegates to a political nominating convention. All three are delegates for Joe Biden, the former vice president and senator from Delaware who was formally nominated Tuesday night.

“I can tell on my delegate calls with those that have been to multiple conventions that they seem a little bit sad that they're not able to be together with each other and hug and have fun together and have lively conversation,” Fuller said.

Indiana's 89 delegates and 20 convention officials are assembling online for an hour each evening. Fuller said delegates had a “digital dance party” on Sunday, complete with a DJ and appearances by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Indiana delegation had planned cooking and cocktail mixing demonstrations for Tuesday evening, Fuller said.

“I've been more involved with the Indiana delegation than I expected to be,” Cook said. “I haven't met anybody in person, but they've had a lot of Zoom meetings.”

At in-person conventions, many delegates wear clothing, lapel pins, hats and other items in support of a candidate or cause. Johnson said the national and Indiana Democratic parties sent Hoosier delegates a “swag bag” containing such items – including replicas of Biden's aviator sunglasses.

Johnson wrote on Facebook page that “for political nerds” the convention “is like having the prom, graduation, the Super Bowl and reunion all at the same time.”

Johnson, Fuller and Cook each said the highlight of Monday night's proceedings was the speech by former first lady Michelle Obama, followed by the speech by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sought the presidential nomination this year and in 2016. Fuller and Cook also said they liked the video clips and montages of what Cook described as “the regular people.”

“I got tears in my eyes at one point. I was just so proud. I thought: This is America,” she said.

The virtual convention is “the first of its kind,” Fuller said. “Maybe people will think this is the way to do conventions in the future. Who knows?”

The other convention delegates from northeast Indiana are Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and Patti Hays, chief executive of AWS Foundation and co-founder of Advancing Voices of Women.

The largely online Republican National Convention is scheduled for next week.

bfrancisco@jg.net