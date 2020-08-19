Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:50 pm
Ohio man falls to death from I-65 bridge in Manson Indiana
Associated Press
MANSON, Ind. – An Ohio man who was helping clean up a crash scene along Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's railing, police said.
Curtis Woodside of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Woodside, 32, was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that was hauling avocados. He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Lafayette, Indiana State Police said.
Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 Tuesday and didn’t know how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its railing, which stands just over 2 feet (61 centimeters) tall, the Journal & Courier reported.
He fell more than 27 feet (8.2 meters) to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff’s office said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story