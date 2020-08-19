State to address racial disparities

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced steps his administration will take to relieve what he called “stubborn racial disparities that are still with us.”

He said he will create a Cabinet-level position on racial equity in state government, require Indiana State Police officers to wear body cameras and recruit more minority teachers for public schools.

Holcomb, a Republican who is seeking re-election Nov. 3, spoke about the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police and the nationwide protests Floyd's death sparked.

“So to those who feel impatient and that we're not moving fast enough on this journey, I get it,” Holcomb said in an online speech from the Statehouse. “So I say if you want change, don't throw a brick; use a brick to lay a foundation for something better,” he said.

Dr. Woody Myers, Holcomb's Democratic challenger in the general election, later said in a telephone interview: “Republicans have led the governor's office and the legislature now for about 16 years, and here we are 76 or 77 days before the election against an African American opponent, and now we're getting a diversity and inclusion plan that could have been enacted decades ago?”

Holcomb said he will appoint a chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer for state government operations. The official will “drive systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace” for minorities, he said.

“In short, this Cabinet member will help every state agency raise their game” in employing minorities, Holcomb said.

Myers, a former state health commissioner, said: “It would have been great to actually see a job description of this person and reporting structure.” He wondered, for instance, whether the official would have the authority to take action if state contracts do not meet requirements for minority or female participation, which Myers said the state government is failing to report.

Holcomb said his administration will “aggressively close education and workforce training gaps” that reflect lower high school graduation and college enrollment rates among Blacks. The new education secretary – an appointed position that next year will replace the elected superintendent of public instruction – “must make it a priority to improve minority teacher recruitment and learning gaps to bridge the divide between the haves and the have-nots,” he said.

Holcomb said he will mandate the use of body cameras for “every front-line state trooper” in the Indiana State Police by next spring.

And he said he will order a third-party review of training and curricula offered by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

“This can confirm good practices, but it can also help us modernize how we train our officers,” Holcomb said. “We'll look at areas like use of force, deescalation training and implicit bias training. And I'm committed to working with our legislature to add more civilian representation to the ILEA board itself.”

The 17-member board currently has a dozen members who are law enforcement or government officials. Others represent journalism, medicine, education, business and labor.

Holcomb said he wants to increase minority representation among state police officers. Blacks are 9.8% of the state population but just 5.8% of state police officers, he said. Holcomb did say that the share of Blacks in state police graduating classes doubled from 2016 to 2019, from 14% of grads to 28%.

“So I know this can be done,” he said. “I know the momentum can continue.”

Holcomb said he is taking the administrative actions after spending “considerable time since Mr. Floyd's death connecting with and listening to Black leaders and stakeholders.”

He said he has been meeting with his Cabinet the past two months “to address disparities and inequities in your state government” and “do something about it no matter how hard or raw or uncomfortable it might be.”

Myers said he released a criminal justice reform plan a month ago that called for the use of body cameras by police officers and increased training for law enforcement, including in implicit bias.

“Maybe the governor read them, and that's why they're now in his plan. ... These are things that have been needed for quite some time,” he said.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus announced last week its justice reform agenda for the 2021 session of the General Assembly. Proposals include police body cameras; bans on chokeholds, no-knock warrants and racial profiling by law enforcement officers; expanded training for police; and external investigations when police shoot unarmed civilians.

bfrancisco@jg.net