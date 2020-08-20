Man helping at crash dies in I-65 bridge fall

MANSON – An Ohio man who was helping clean up a late-night crash scene along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's low railing, police said.

Curtis Woodside, 32, of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Woodside's vehicle was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that had been hauling avocados.

He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene, which was about 15 miles south of Lafayette, Indiana State Police said.

Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and didn't realize how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its concrete railing, which stands just over 2 feet tall, the Journal & Courier reported.

He fell more than 27 feet to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff's office said.