Thursday, August 20, 2020 1:00 am
Man helping at crash dies in I-65 bridge fall
Associated Press
MANSON – An Ohio man who was helping clean up a late-night crash scene along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's low railing, police said.
Curtis Woodside, 32, of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County sheriff's office said Wednesday.
Woodside's vehicle was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that had been hauling avocados.
He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene, which was about 15 miles south of Lafayette, Indiana State Police said.
Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and didn't realize how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its concrete railing, which stands just over 2 feet tall, the Journal & Courier reported.
He fell more than 27 feet to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff's office said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story