Suit challenging abortion ultrasound law dropped

INDIANAPOLIS – Planned Parenthood has decided to drop its federal lawsuit challenging an Indiana law that will require women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

The law was passed in 2016 by the Republican-dominated General Assembly and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, but had been blocked since a federal judge's ruling in 2017. Although that ruling was upheld by a federal appeals court, the U.S. Supreme Court in July sent the Indiana lawsuit back to the appeals court for a fresh review following a decision in a Louisiana case that abortion rights advocates worried signaled a greater willingness by the justices to uphold state restrictions.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the state said in a Wednesday court filing they agreed the injunction blocking the law should end on Jan. 1, citing “events” over the past three years and the addition of a new ultrasound machine at Planned Parenthood's clinic in Fort Wayne.

The two sides asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt to then dismiss the lawsuit.

State Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, on Thursday described the agreement as a victory and said “Planned Parenthood has conceded defeat.”

Hill said the date for ending the injunction was set to give Planned Parenthood time to train staff members at its Fort Wayne clinic to operate ultrasound equipment.

While abortion rights supporters praised Chief Justice John Roberts vote in the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision for striking down Louisiana's requirement that abortion providers have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, they also worried that language in his opinion could be used to justify other abortion restrictions.

Neither Planned Parenthood nor the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which represented Planned Parenthood in the lawsuit, commented on any effect that ruling might have had on their decision to end the court challenge.

Chris Charbonneau, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said in a statement that the group decided to drop its lawsuit after determining it could comply with what she called a “medically unnecessary law” without providing fewer patient services.

“To be clear, the 18-hour ultrasound requirement has nothing to do with patient safety, and is only meant to add another barrier in accessing abortion care,” Charbonneau said.

Planned Parenthood argued that the state law was unconstitutional and would prevent some women from getting abortions.

Pratt ruled that the 18-hour waiting period “creates significant financial and other burdens” on Planned Parenthood and its patients, particularly low-income women who face lengthy travel to clinics with the ultrasound equipment. The judge found that Indiana had presented “no compelling evidence” to support its contention that the requirement would further its stated interest of convincing women not to have an abortion.