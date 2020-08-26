Allen County sees 61 more virus cases, 1 more death

An additional 841 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday.

The new cases bring to 88,421 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Board of Health said.

Fifteen more Hoosiers are confirmed to have died, for a total of 3,023. An additional 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 61 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died, bringing the total to 4,713 cases and 171 deaths Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found on the Allen County Department of Health's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 304 cases.

As of Tuesday, nearly 42% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across Indiana, state health officials said.

To date, 1,010,981 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up from 1,002,038 on Monday, state health officials said.