Banks' bill would penalize protesters convicted of federal crimes

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has introduced legislation that would require protesters convicted of federal crimes to pay police expenses and give up enhanced unemployment benefits.

The office of Banks, R-3rd, said his Support Peaceful Protest Act would cover offenses "like acts of violence, looting or vandalism." His bill would apply to federal criminal convictions from protests policed by federal law enforcement officials.

"Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?" Banks said Friday in a statement.

"Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions," he said.

His legislation stipulates that any person convicted of a federal offense during a protest in which federal law enforcement officers are deployed must pay restitution to the appropriate federal agency equal to the cost of the policing activity. Offenders would be ineligible to receive boosts in federal unemployment compensation provided through coronavirus relief measures such as the CARES Act.

The U.S. attorney's office in Oregon announced last week that 74 people face federal charges in connection with Portland protests since late May. Misdemeanor and felony charges there include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property, The Associated Press reported.

Chip Coldiron, Banks' Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 general election, said Monday in an email that Banks' proposal "is yet another in a line of bills he has introduced that he knows can't pass in an attempt to distract from his poor record on COVID-19, on the economy, and on racial justice."

Coldiron said, "Those causing violence – like the vigilante shooter in Wisconsin – should be prosecuted accordingly, but this bill misses the mark." Coldiron was referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, who is accused of intentional homicide, reckless homicide and other charges after he allegedly shot two people to death and injured a third person Wednesday during protests in Kenosha. The AP described Rittenhouse as a "police admirer."

Coldiron said he would like to have a debate with Banks "about how to ensure protests remain peaceful and how best to turn that energy into positive change."

