Holiday weekend to have increased highway patrols

INDIANAPOLIS – State police have once again beefed up their patrols along Indiana's highways to prevent accidents and fatalities during the long Labor Day weekend

State troopers will conduct overtime patrols through Monday, and they won't be alone. Indiana State Police said more than 200 Indiana law enforcement agencies will take part in this year's national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The extra patrols are supported with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that's distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Devon McDonald, the institute's executive director, said last year a person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.