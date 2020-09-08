New trail links 3 southern cities

A new asphalt multiuse trail has opened in southern Indiana to provide uninterrupted trail connections to New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville, Kentucky.

The 1.9-mile Discovery Trail in Clarksville was built with help from a more than $840,000 Next Level Trails state grant.

The cost of the project was $2.37 million. The trail opened last week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the trail connects Clarksville's residential core to schools, parks, employers and neighboring communities via the Ohio River Greenway.

The trail is built on a former railroad corridor that the town of Clarksville acquired from CSX in 2018.

Boater drowns trying to rescue 2 in Patoka Lake

A Wisconsin man drowned while trying to rescue two women who were struggling in a Crawford County lake, authorities said.

According to Evansville TV station WFIE, divers found the body of Travis Ray St. Martin of Racine in Patoka Lake on Sunday night.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the 33-year-old St. Martin was one of several people on a rented boat.

Two women were riding on a tube tied to the boat. They fell off and were struggling to stay afloat, authorities said. Along with several others, St. Martin jumped in to help, but he disappeared beneath the surface.

The women were rescued. One was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital but was released.

The Crawford County coroner's office has ruled the preliminary cause of death accidental drowning.