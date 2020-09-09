Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:30 pm
Man dies at home construction site west of Indianapolis
Associated Press
AVON, Ind. – A 21-year-old central Indiana man has died at a construction site west of Indianapolis, authorities said.
The Lebanon man was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in what appeared to be an accident involving a piece of excavating equipment, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident occurred around noon Tuesday at a residential construction site in Avon, deputies said.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story