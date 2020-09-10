The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:30 pm

    Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff Friday for Patriots Day

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Patriot Day.

    Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, his office said.

    Holcomb also requested businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story