Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:30 pm
Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff Friday for Patriots Day
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Patriot Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, his office said.
Holcomb also requested businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story