Terre Haute shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TERRE HAUTE -- A shooting in Indiana that police said apparently stemmed from a college house party left one person dead while two others were being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said on Twitter. He did not say whether anyone was in custody but asked that anyone with information call police. It happened about 2 miles from the Indiana State University campus.

Messages left with police was not immediately returned.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.