COVID-19 cases approach 112,000

The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday 756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. That brings to 111,505 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 3,281 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,301,940 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,292,615 on Saturday. A total of 1,867,826 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26.

Another 44 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 37 confirmed PCR cases and seven probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,961 cases and 198 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count includes 334 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Driver flees after hitting pedestrian

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 3400 block of North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne on Sunday morning.

City police were looking for information about the car, which they believe fled after hitting the victim about 1 a.m. Police were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

High-speed chase leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase into Warsaw on Sunday.

The pursuit began about 7 a.m. during an attempted traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling 90 mph on U.S. 30 near Columbia City. The driver, later identified as Devonte Devon Perkins, 37, of Michigan City, sped off and then attempted to evade officers from multiple agencies for nearly 30 miles into Kosciusko County, at times with speeds of more than 115 mph, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Stop sticks were deployed at County Road 650 East near Pierceton, shredding one tire, but Perkins continued to flee. The tire eventually came off the rim, and passengers in the car dumped items out the window, which were recovered and found to be two handguns.

More stop sticks were deployed in Warsaw, and additional officers blocked intersections until the car stopped just west of Warsaw on County Road 200 South at Zimmer Road, 40 minutes later. All three occupants were taken into custody.

Perkins, Jahnesha Annette Thompson, 37, of South Bend, and Terrell Yusef Morrow Jr., 32, of South Bend, were charged with various felonies and misdemeanors, including for marijuana possession. They were booked into custody at the Whitley County jail pending arraignment. Perkins and Morrow were found to have active arrest warrants.