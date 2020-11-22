The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 22, 2020

    Police investigate shooting of teen at Indianapolis hotel

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police were investigating after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a downtown hotel.

    Police were called early Saturday to the JW Marriot on the report of a person shot. Officers found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

    Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty says 16-year-old Karla Vasquez was killed.

    A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and held on preliminary charges of reckless homicide in connection with the shooting. His identity hasn’t been released.

    Family and friends told WISH-TV that Vasquez was attending a 21st birthday celebration at the hotel.

