Hogsett, wife opt to go into isolation

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife are quarantining after having close contact last weekend with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

Hogsett’s office said that neither the Democratic mayor nor his wife, Steph Hogsett, are exhibiting symptoms. The couple plan to be tested for COVID-19 at the end of the week, based on guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department.

Hogsett, 64, will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb quarantined this month after several members of his security detail tested positive.