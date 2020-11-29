Sunday, November 29, 2020 12:20 pm
Indianapolis police investigate shooting that left 2 dead
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police were investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.
Authorities said the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another male at a nearby apartment complex.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not released.
Police did not release a motive.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story