    Weather
    Sunday, November 29, 2020 12:20 pm

    Indianapolis police investigate shooting that left 2 dead

     

    Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police were investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.

    Authorities said the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another male at a nearby apartment complex.

    Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not released.

    Police did not release a motive.

