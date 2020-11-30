24 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Public health officials in Indiana said Sunday that 24 more people have died from the coronavirus for a total of 5,418 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, there have been 333,312 cases.

Public health officials say there are another 267 people who are likely to have died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.

Nearly 2.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Indiana with a total of about 4.2 million tests. That total includes people's repeat tests.

Another 329 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 199 confirmed PCR cases and 130 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 19,346 cases and 303 deaths Sunday, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

The Allen County case count now includes 4,516 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.