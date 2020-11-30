The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 30, 2020 11:50 am

    Authorities working to identify remains in rural creek bed

     

    Associated Press

    NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. -- Police are asking the public to share any information after the discovery of skeletal remains in a creek bed in St. Joseph County.

    Authorities were called Saturday to a rural area in North Liberty, 15 miles southwest of South Bend. There was no immediate identity, although the remains were human.

    An autopsy will be conducted in Fort Wayne.

    Anyone with information can call police at (574) 235-5009.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story