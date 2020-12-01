The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, December 01, 2020 1:10 pm

    Indianapolis man dies after snowblower catches fire

     

    Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man has died after his snowblower caught fire and the flames spread to his clothing.

    Jonnie Douglas, 78, may have been smoking and ignited fumes as he poured gasoline into the snowblower about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of a home.

    Douglas later died at a hospital.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story