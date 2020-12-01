Tuesday, December 01, 2020 1:10 pm
Indianapolis man dies after snowblower catches fire
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man has died after his snowblower caught fire and the flames spread to his clothing.
Jonnie Douglas, 78, may have been smoking and ignited fumes as he poured gasoline into the snowblower about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of a home.
Douglas later died at a hospital.
