Braun: Probe of election failings needed

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that he wants voting “irregularities” investigated before the Electoral College declares a presidential election winner on Dec. 14.

The Electoral College vote is “the turning point where if you don't pursue, overturn any stone that says there's something there, you're going to have half the country not satisfied with how the process was done,” Braun, R-Ind., said during a conference call with news media.

He said that if election investigations were to be conducted in the next two weeks, “you're at least going to get to the point on Dec. 14 where you can turn the page one way or the other.”

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump by nearly 7 million votes in the Nov. 3 election. Biden has secured 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needs for inauguration on Jan. 20.

In an op-ed piece published Wednesday by the Washington Examiner, Braun wrote that absentee ballots were counted in Wisconsin despite an absence of ballot requests required by state law, and he questioned whether voter signatures were properly verified in Nevada.

“The media have fundamentally failed the American people by refusing to investigate any question about the integrity of widespread mail-in voting in the 2020 election and by dismissing all concern over documented election irregularities as conspiracy theories,” Braun wrote in the Examiner.

Trump's campaign has lost nearly all of its many legal challenges to election procedures in several states won by Biden. In many cases, judges have ruled that the campaign presented no evidence of alleged misconduct or harm.

Braun told reporters that proving “systemic” or “widespread” election fraud is “a difficult case probably to make. But when you go to the other end of the spectrum and say there's nothing, you're being just as oblivious as you might be when you try to make the other case. I'm saying that you should be interested in ferreting out any election irregularities regardless of which party is claiming that they've been wronged by it.”

Braun also said Wednesday that he continues to favor the $500 billion coronavirus relief package proposed by Senate Republicans and defeated twice by the entire Senate. House Democrats approved a $2.2 trillion aid package in October, and a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers from both chambers offered a $908 billion alternative this week.

The cost of the bipartisan plan “would scare some of us away, plus it's got help for state and local governments, which is a difficult topic because it rewards some of the bad management in places that need it the most,” Braun said.

“If you start varying either on the top line or start to bring in anything extraneous to COVID and the businesses and employees impacted by it, I think you start to take away the chance of it happening,” he said about prospects for another round of virus relief on top of $3 trillion already spent by Congress.

Braun said he supports federal aid for businesses “disjointed” by the pandemic, including sports, entertainment, hotels, airlines and restaurants.

“A lot of the economy is back on its feet, but there are certain sectors and many small businesses, part of what I mentioned, and their employees that still need targeted help,” he said. “And I think there's a decent chance that that might happen.”

